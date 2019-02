Raj govt launches 'Rajiv Gandhi Career Portal'

Rajasthan School Wednesday launched ' Career Portal' for students from classes 9 to 12.

The portal aims to provide career guidance with information on entrance examinations, scholarships and employment-oriented courses.

It is a big step of the government towards providing employment-orientededucation to students.The portal is developed with support from UNICEF and is a first-of-its-kind in the country, Dotasara said.

He said the portal will provide information to students on over 200 vocational, 237 professional courses besides on over 455 employment areas, 10,000 colleges in the country, 960 scholarship schemes and over 955 entrance examinations.

Later, the announced the formation of Career Counselling Cell.

