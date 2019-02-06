No country can become superpower if youth are majorly job seekers: Sisodia

No country can become a superpower if the youth are majorly job seekers, Sisodia said Wednesday.

He was speaking at the Excellence Awards 2018-19 where the government awarded the best schools and toppers of government and aided schools.

"Job providers are coming from the USA and A job seeking economy can never compete with a job provider economy. No country can become a superpower if the youth are majorly job seekers," Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Minister, said.

The (DoE) gave away Excellence Awards to 196 meritorious students of class 10 and 12 and awarded the one best school of State, one best Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, seven district best schools and 18 zonal best schools.

Sisodia, who has been urging students in his addresses to focus on becoming job providers than merely being seekers, spoke about the initiatives of the -- Happiness Curriculum and Entrepreneurship Curriculum.

"...We are about to roll out Entrepreneurship Curriculum from next session onwards in classes 9 to 12 class and through it, we will make students learn to think new, think big and grow solution driven creativity," he said.

