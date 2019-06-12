Gehlot writes to Punjab CM for relining of Ferozepur feeder

has written to his counterpart Amarinder Singh, urging to start the relining of the Ferozepur feeder at the earliest.

Farmers dependent on the Gangnahar and Bhakra will be benefitted by it.

Gehlot wrote in a letter to the that the Ferozepur feeder, constructed in 1960s, has damaged at many places, resulting in reduction in its water-carrying capacity.

"Relining work was urgently required to restore the capacity of this canal and thus improve the supply of water. This would benefit farmers of Western Rajasthan," Gehlot wrote.

He further stated that the government was committed to provide adequate water supply to farmers.

Gehlot added that the relining of a 23-km-long stretch of the was completed recently and more such repair works would be undertaken so that the farmers' demand of adequate water for irrigation purposes could be met without any interruption.

