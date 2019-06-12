Abducted Bhiwandi toddler rescued from UP; two held

Police Wednesday reunited a one-year-old boy, who was abducted from in Thane district of earlier this month and taken to Uttar Pradesh for sale, with his footpath-dweller parents.

The toddler, identified as Kumar Ashique, was abducted from town on the intervening night of June 2 and June 3 when his parents were asleep, a senior police said.

After his parents lodged a complaint, police fanned out teams and also activated their local network of informers, he said.

The first breakthrough came when police arrested one Rohit Kotekar, a history-sheeter having cases of car thefts against him, on June 10 and later his accomplice

Kotekar and Soni told police during interrogation that they had abducted the toddler to settle off their debts and have shifted him to Eksavda village in Uttar Pradesh's district bordering Nepal, the said, adding that the duo wanted to sale the toddler for quick money.

The baby, who was in custody of a woman in the village, was rescued Tuesday and brought back to Thane.

Police are investigating role of other persons involved in the crime.

