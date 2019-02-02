Germany, Australia, Serbia, Russia, close in on Davis Cup finals

crushed of to put within touching distance of a place in the finals of the revamped

The German World No. 3 beat the Hungarian, who finished 2018 outside the top 600, 6-2, 6-2, to put 2-0 up with the doubles and reverse singles all to be played on Saturday.

had opened the tie in by outlasting Zsombor Piros 6-7 (8/6), 7-5, 6-4.

Former champions Australia, and also took 2-0 leads. brushed aside Bosnian number one Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2, in Adelaide, before rising star beat 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to claim his first win.

"It's a dream come true for me, and I'm so happy I finally was able to get a win for my country in Davis Cup," said the 19-year-old De Minaur.

"You're playing for your bench, you're playing for your country -- we don't get to do that every week."



also moved to within one win of qualification despite the absence of champion Novak Djokovic, as saw off world number 593 Sanjar Fayziev 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, before Filip Krajinovic's 6-2, 6-4 win over in

Russian youngster survived a scare against Switzerland's in their opening rubber, winning 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (6/8), 6-2 to give the visitors the lead in Biel.

Then world number 11 Karen Khachanov's beat 362nd-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, 6-3, 7-5.

- Medvedev survives scare -



===========================also led 2-0 against in Kolkata and claimed the first two points against Portugal, with and beating and respectively.

Three other ties were level at the end of the first day.

Czech No.1 Jiri Vesely came from a set down to beat Tallon Griekspoor 5-7 6-4 6-4 in Ostrava but then the top Dutch player, Robin Haase, squared the tie by beating 6-4, 6-4.

Taro Daniel drew level at 1-1 with in by beating Zhang Ze, after Yoshihito Nishioka's shock loss to Li Zhe.

In Salzburg, gave the lead beating Austrian debutant Jurij Rodionov 7-5 7-5 before beat

took a 1-0 lead at home in Uberlandia as Thiago Monteiro dispatched Belgian Arthur de Greef, 6-3, 6-1.

Rubbers are now played in a best-of-three-set format, replacing the long-used best-of-five, with the reverse singles matches to now be played on Saturday after the doubles, shortening the ties by one day to two.

The 12 winners in qualifying this weekend will join automatic qualifiers Croatia, France, United States, Spain, and Britain in November's finals in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)