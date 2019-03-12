JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Telangana BJP candidates likely to be named from March 16

UK bans Boeing 737 Max planes from airspace
Business Standard

Germany bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace: Minister

AFP  |  Berlin 

Germany on Tuesday banned all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer announced, following a deadly crash in Ethiopia.

"Safety comes first. Until all doubts have been cleared up, I have ordered that German airspace be closed to all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with immediate effect," he told NTV television.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements