BJP complains to EC on cop's dance video with MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh BJP Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission seeking the removal of a police officer over a video of his dancing with a state minister.
The video, showing Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Amit Singh dancing with state cabinet minister Lakhan Ghanghoria at what appears to be a marriage ceremony, has gone viral on social media.
Ghanghoria is a Congress MLA from Jabalpur East constituency.
The complaint, including the video, was submitted by MP BJP vice president Vijesh Lunawat, its EC affairs convener Shantilal Lodha and others to the EC.
"We have demanded that the EC immediately remove SP of Jabalpur," said Lunawat.
The model code of conduct came into effect on Sunday after announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU