GFP's Sardesai says 'one nation, one election' initiative

The Goa Forward Party, an ally of the BJP, which has been opposing the latter's "one nation, one election" demand, Tuesday made a u-turn and said it supported Narendra Modi's poll initiative.

Speaking at a Goa function in Margao, GFP said imposition of model code of conduct multiple times for different polls was hampering development and "injecting laziness into the administration", and therefore a single poll for states and the country was ideal.

In July last year, the GFP had opposed the initiative and said it was "against federalism".

has called a meeting of presidents of all parties represented in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha on June 19 to discuss the issue of 'one nation, one election', had said Sunday.

