JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Varian completes acquisition of Cancer Treatment Services International

Madame Tussauds unveils Priyanka Chopra figure in UK
Business Standard

4 awarded life term in 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case, 1 acquitted

Press Trust of India  |  Allahabad 

A special court here sentenced four persons to life imprisonment while acquitted one accused in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case in which two locals were killed and seven CRPF personnel were injured.

Special judge Dinesh Chandra also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on each of the convicts, public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari told reporters here.

The terror attack on July 5, 2005 had left two locals dead and injured seven paramilitary personnel. Five suspected JeM terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU