Ghosn: Bail refusal 'would not be normal in any other democracy'

AFP  |  Tokyo 

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that his ongoing detention would "not be normal in any other democracy of the world" as he insisted he was a victim of "betrayal" by his former firm.

In his first interview with foreign media since his arrest on November 19, Ghosn told AFP and a French daily he was being "punished before being found guilty" and that he was up against "an army at Nissan" that was trying to "destroy" his reputation.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 13:55 IST

