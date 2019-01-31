Uneecops Technologies Gets CMMI Level 5 Recognition

/ -- acknowledged for service excellence, strong business models, innovation and process improvements



Uneecops Technologies, a leading end-to-end services provider, announced that it has been successfully assessed and appraised from CMMI Maturity Level 3 to CMMI Maturity Level 5. During the evaluation process, underwent through the various quality parameters from KPMG, one of the most reputed auditing companies. This appraisal demonstrates Uneecops' strong commitment toward process maturity, delivery excellence and service quality and its business sustainability journey.

Speaking on this occasion Piyush Jain, of said, "We are delighted to receive the CMMI level 5 accreditation and this certification affirms that we continue to meet global quality & delivery This milestone reaffirms the belief of our existing customers for continuous process improvements and our ability to foster innovation and deliver quality products and services by following industry best practices. CMMI ( Integration) level 5 is an industry benchmark and we are honored to be among a select few IT service providers who have received this recognition."



Mr. Jain further added, "We have delivered transformational outcomes and provided to all kinds of businesses. This affirmation from will significantly energize our zeal and team efforts. We look forward to continually improve, enhance, and strengthen our quality processes and systems in line with the evolving needs of our customers."The maximum rating of 5 implies that the organization is proactive and totally process oriented. With the newly attained process maturity certification, Uneecops is one step ahead in catering to diverse industry verticals. This award also stands as a testament to the initiatives that Uneecops has paved for a brighter and seamless tomorrow.

About Uneecops Technologies



Uneecops Technologies is an IT services, consulting and business solutions provider. Uneecops offers you an integrated portfolio of IT, business and like e-governance services, BI services, SAP Business One implementation, system integration and more. Uneecops help delivers cost-effective solutions through a global delivery model, applying high-implementation and adopting agile practices to meet the client's requirements. For more information, please visit

About CMMI



is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people, process and technology. The Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps. For over 25 years, thousands of high-performing organizations in a variety of industries, including aerospace, finance, healthcare, software, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, have improved their performance and earned a CMMI maturity level rating, and proved they are capable business partners and suppliers. For more information, please visit

