GI stores selling local products at all airports soon: Prabhu

Union Civil Aviation said Monday that all the airports in the country will soon have ' Stores' which will promote products unique to that region.

A (GI) is an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a particular area.

inaugurated the first such store at Airport in the presence of and others.

"We are going to make sure that all airports have GI stalls. We have a hundred airports now and we will be adding (another) hundred airports," the said.

"The GI stall will promote local products whereby (the work of) artisans, handicrafts, local talent would be on display," added.

Every tourist wants to take away something which is unique to and "that unique thing will be available in the (GI) store," he said.

The has signed an MoU with the government, and soon such agreements will be signed with other governments to promote local products including those made by women's self-help groups, he said.

The ministry is also planning to provide similar outlets for farm produce, he said.

"Wewant to put them (farmers stalls) on display in all the visible locations, including outside India," he said.

