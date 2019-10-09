Glenmark Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma receives final approval from USFDA for antiplatelet drug
USFDA has issued Complete Response Letter for Ryaltris: Glenmark Pharma
USFDA warning letter for Glenmark's Baddi unit, reason classified
Glenmark stock tumbles to 52-week low on USFDA warning letter to Baddi unit
Glenmark Pharma slips 7% after US FDA issues warning letter for Baddi unit
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator for dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules used for treating multiple sclerosis.
The tentative nod granted by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is for multiple strengths of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules of 120 mg and 240 mg.
These are generic version of Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen Inc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
Citing IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2019, the company said Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg achieved annual sales of approximately $3.7 billion.
Glenmark's said its current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 49 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU