Glenmark Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for multiple sclerosis drug

Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator for dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules used for treating multiple sclerosis.

The tentative nod granted by US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) is for multiple strengths of dimethyl fumarate delayed-release capsules of 120 mg and 240 mg.

These are generic version of Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen Inc, Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Citing IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending August 2019, the company said Tecfidera Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg achieved annual sales of approximately $3.7 billion.

Glenmark's said its current portfolio consists of 161 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 49 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.