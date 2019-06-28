JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Colombia not Argentina to host 2020 Copa America final

Clash between liberal, authoritarian values at G20 summit
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for cholesterol lowering drug

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets, used for treating high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

The approved product is a generic version of MSD International's Vytorin tablets.

The approval has been granted by the the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data, Glenmark said Vytorin tablets' market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 92.4 million for the 12-month period ended April 2019.

The company said its current portfolio consists of 157 products authorised for distribution in the US and 58 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA.

Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.55 per cent higher at Rs 450.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU