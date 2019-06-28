JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Malaysia plans to decriminalize drug use to battle addiction

Colombia not Argentina to host 2020 Copa America final
Business Standard

Harris gets personal, delivers civil rights blow on Biden

AP  |  Washington 

Kamala Harris spoke slowly but bluntly as she stared at Joe Biden, then began treating him as a hostile witness.

The former federal prosecutor turned California senator started by saying she didn't think the former vice president "was a racist." But she criticized him for recently "defending segregationists" in the Senate and for once opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools.

Harris described a young girl in the 1970s who boarded such buses before dramatically offering, "That little girl was me." The moment was as powerful as it was unexpected.

Biden entered back-to-back nights of presidential debates in Miami as the leading Democratic candidate. Harris showed promise but had not made much of a mark lately.

That all changed Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU