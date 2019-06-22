Glenmark Pharma says USFDA has issued CRL for Ryaltris

Pharmaceuticals Saturday said the US has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL)regarding the for

The cites deficiencies in the Drug Master File pertaining to one of the and in manufacturing facilities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform you that the US (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the for (olopatadine hydrochloride [665 mcg] and mometasone furoate [25 mcg]), Nasal Spray," Pharmaceuticals said.

"The does not specify any deficiencies with the clinical data supporting the for We feel confident that we should be able to resolve these issues within the next 6 to 9 months," it added.

The company said it will continue to pursue regulatory approval for Ryaltris and work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)