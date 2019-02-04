JUST IN
Will continue 'satyagraha' till country is saved: Mamata
GMPF wants Shah to meet mining dependents during Feb 9 visit

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Goa Mining People's Front Monday said BJP chief Amit Shah should meet those affected by the mining closure in the coastal state during his February 9 visit.

Shah is scheduled to meet booth-level BJP workers on February 9 as part of the ruling party's preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

GMPF president Puti Gaonkar said mining dependents have high hopes from Shah.

He added his organisation would hold a candlelight protest at Azad Maidan here on the first anniversary of the mining ban.

