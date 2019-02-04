GMPF wants Shah to meet mining dependents during Feb 9 visit

The People's Front Monday said should meet those affected by the closure in the coastal state during his February 9 visit.

Shah is scheduled to meet booth-level BJP workers on February 9 as part of the ruling party's preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

came to a standstill in in March last year after the quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

said mining dependents have high hopes from Shah.

He added his organisation would hold a candlelight protest at Azad Maidan here on the first anniversary of the mining ban.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)