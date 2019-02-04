RCom tanks over 48%; other group shares crash too

Shares of fell sharply on Monday, tumbling over 48 per cent, after the company decided to opt for proceedings following its failure to sell assets for paying back its lenders.

The shares of Reliance Communications, after a weak opening, further crashed 48.27 per cent to its record low of Rs 6 on the BSE.

Heavy selling was also seen in other group shares, with cracking 29.22 per cent, 19.37 per cent, 16.51 per cent and plunging 13.70 per cent on the BSE.

"RCom board of directors decides upon implementation of resolution plans through NCLT framework," the company said in a statement Friday.

It is estimated that RCom has been reeling under of over Rs 46,000 crore.

The board of directors of RCom Friday reviewed the progress of the company's resolution plans since the invocation of strategic debt resolution on June 2, 2017.

The board noted that despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders have received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans, and the overall debt resolution process is yet to make any headway, the statement said.

"Accordingly, the board decided that the company will seek fast track resolution through NCLT, The board believes this course of action will be in the best interests of all stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive debt resolution in a final, transparent and time bound manner within the prescribed 270 days," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)