Goa Assembly congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan launch

The Goa Assembly on Monday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of its second lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2'.

During the ongoing monsoon session of the state Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said it was an "extremely proud moment" for the people of the country.

Congratulating ISRO for the moon mission, he told the House, "There is a good for you. India has successfully launched its Chandrayaan-2 mission It is an extremely proud moment for us."



India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board the powerful rocket GSLV- MkIII-M1 from a spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover.

The mission's success brought in huge relief for ISRO scientists after the July 15 launch was called off following a technical glitch in the rocket.

The Rs 978 crore mission, that will mark a giant leap in India's space research and make it only the fourth country to have landed a rover on moon, was rescheduled to Monday after scientists corrected the technical glitch in the three- stage rocket.

