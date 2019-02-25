Goa BJP holds meet, denies discussion on leadership change

The BJP in held a crucial meeting of his MLAs, MPs and office-bearers here on Monday which comes in the backdrop of Manohar Parrikar's hospitalisation.

However, some senior BJP leaders who attended the meeting said there was no discussion on the ailing chief minister's health or change in leadership and that they deliberated on the party's preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is admitted at the state-run Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) since Saturday.

BJP and desk in-charge B L Santhosh chaired the party meeting held in Panaji.

While Santhosh refused to talk to media persons, some other leaders who participated in the meeting said there was no discussion on Parrikar's health or change in leadership.

Emerging from the meeting, and member from North Goa said they held discussions on implementation of various programmes listed by the party in view of the upcoming polls.

"Our leaders took stock of the preparations to implement these programmes," he said, adding that the party will reach out to every household.

Responding to a question, he said there was no discussion on the chief minister's health.

"He is recovering and we wish him a speedy recovery," Naik added.

BJP Goa unit also said the party was gearing up for the upcoming polls.

Denying any discussion during the meeting on Parrikar's health or change of leadership in the state, the member said, "The is recovering. He will be kept under observation for 48 hours before being discharged.

Earlier, the (CMO) here said a senior doctor from the (AIIMS) in had conducted a health check-up of Parrikar at GMCH and that his condition was stable.

Two doctors from AIIMS had arrived here on Sunday afternoon to examine the

