Goa Cong protests against Coastal Regulation Zone Notification

A dozen Youth leaders and workers Thursday buried themselves till neck deep in the sand at beach near here to protest against the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2018.

The was protesting against the notification which has curtailed the 'no development zone' line to 50 metres.

Pradesh Committee Girish Chodankar led the protest along with of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar and former

A dozen Pradesh Youth Congress Committee leaders led by its buried themselves till neck deep in the sand as a mark of protest.

Talking to reporters during the protest, Chodankar dubbed the CRZ notification as a "government-sponsored destruction of the environment."



"Globally, it is the duty of respective governments to protect the environment. But the is working otherwise. They are working to destroy the environment," he alleged.

The Congress said the CRZ notification will spell doom for the tourism industry besides affecting the marine life and fishing community.

Chodankar termed the notification as a "regressive step" and biggest jolt to the environment".

He feared the beaches would be sold out to the rich and wealthy people while traditional inhabitants and locals will not have access to them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)