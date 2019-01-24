DMK dismisses TN govt's investors meet as just an "illusion"

The DMK has lashed out at the dubbing the Global Investors Meet, which concluded here Thursday, as an "illusion" and "waste" of government money for publicity.

Complete details on the investment proposals inked during the meet should emerge, and only then it could be ascertained if such deals were poised for execution or if the claims were "ornamentally fake," DMK chief M K said.

Using the famous "illusory deer" phrase from the epic Ramayana to denote that what is seen is not real, he said "the only truth about the meet was...it was nothing but a scene of the illusory deer."



"The biggest achievement of GIM is the wastage of government money for publicity by highlighting the photograph of K Palaniswami in every nook and cranny," he alleged.

Stalin, who is also the of Opposition, accused the government of allowing foreign trips for Ministers on the pretext of canvassing support for GIM.

"The GIM is illusory, since it was held despite knowing that global investors will not participate in view of the World Economic Forum's meeting at Davos," he added.

