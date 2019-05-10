Goa: GFP clarifies on Sardesai's 'weaponising youth' remark

The Forward Party (GFP) Friday clarified a remark made by its about "weaponising youth" to protect "Goanness".

The is a constituent of the BJP-led government.

During the inauguration of the GFP's office earlier this week, had said, "We are willing to go anywhere to protect the interests of Goans. And if our government has made a mistake, then we will weaponise youth to ensure that Goanness is protected."



The statement had received strong criticism with the opposition demanding an apology from Sardesai, also in the

Justifying the comment, Prashant said Sardesai's statement was "misinterpreted".

"Weaponising youth does not mean promoting violence. It does not mean we will give weapons in the hands of youths," he said.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's non violence movement, said. "Non violence was the weapon of Gandhiji. When someone talks about what weapons Gandhiji had to fight, that does not mean he had swords, guns in his hand. Everyone knew that non violence was his weapon. Similarly, when spoke of weaponising the youth, he meant preparing the youth ideologically.

