Class 10 CBSE results: Maximum girls appeared from Delhi, least from Guwahati

Maximum girls appeared from for the CBSE class 10 examination while the region had the lowest number of girls, according to the board's statistics.

"While 3.2 lakh girls appeared from the region for the class 10 exam, the lowest number was from with 23,301 girls," a said.

Panchkula and Prayagraj regions followed with the higher number of girls appearing for the Central Board of Secondary with 2.54 lakh and 2.08 lakh girl candidates respectively.

From the region, which scored the best pass percentage, a total of 36,908 girls appeared for the exam.

The Bhubaneshwar region had over 38,000 girls while the number of female candidates from Dehradun was over 57,000.

The results for the CBSE class 10 examination were announced earlier this week with girls outshining boys.

The pass percentage of the girls was 92.45 per cent against last year's 88.67 per cent, while that of the boys was 90.14 per cent against last year's 85.32 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)