Goa govt hands control of sole sugar factory to Agri dept

The BJP-led government Monday decided to hand over the control of a sugar factory managed by its Cooperative department to Agriculture ministry, buckling under the constant demands by farmers.

Farmers providing sugarcane to the Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana have been alleging poor management at the unit--the sole such facility in the coastal state. The factory is located at Usgao village in North

The decision to transfer the reins of the factory from the of Cooperative Societies was taken at the Cabinet meeting held Monday under Chief Manohar Parrikar.

Agriculture said the entire factory would be overhauled, as it has been operating on an old and second-hand

"The factory would be upgraded under the Centre's Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) in which 60 per cent of total funds will be provided by while the will bear remaining cost," the said.

Until now, the agriculture department used to provide the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to cane-growers.

Sugarcane is produced in Sanguem and Dhar-Bandora in South

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)