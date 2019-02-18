Goa govt hands control of sole sugar factory to Agri dept

-
ALSO READ
Discontent in BJP-led alliance, political quake expected: Cong
Cabinet expansion should have been done by taking everyone on board: Goa Forward Party
BJP ally to contest Goa by-polls 'on its own'
Cong portraying Goa Forward Party as anti-Christian: Sardesai
Rahul's meeting with Parrikar a "political gimmick": Sardesai
-
The BJP-led Goa government Monday decided to hand over the control of a sugar factory managed by its Cooperative department to Agriculture ministry, buckling under the constant demands by farmers.
Farmers providing sugarcane to the Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana have been alleging poor management at the unit--the sole such facility in the coastal state. The factory is located at Usgao village in North Goa.
The decision to transfer the reins of the factory from the Registrar of Cooperative Societies was taken at the Cabinet meeting held Monday under Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai said the entire factory would be overhauled, as it has been operating on an old and second-hand machinery.
"The factory would be upgraded under the Centre's Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) in which 60 per cent of total funds will be provided by Union government while the state government will bear remaining cost," the minister said.
Until now, the agriculture department used to provide the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to cane-growers.
Sugarcane is produced in Sanguem and Dhar-Bandora in South Goa.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU