Pulwama fallout: Minerva moves court, East Bengal wait & watch on Srinagar match

FC pulled out but refused to give up on points while adopted a wait and watch approach towards its scheduled fixture after the Pulwama terror attack cast a shadow on their matches against Real FC in

Defending champions Minerva did not show up for their clash against a ready RKFC in on Monday after asserting that the home club and the Federation (AIFF) failed in providing written security assurances.

East Bengal, on the other hand, conveyed their concerns about the February 28 match to the AIFF but refrained from making an outright pullout threat. Their clash against RKFC is the last scheduled match in

The AIFF, meanwhile, has referred the Minerva issue to its and maintained silence on East Bengal's concerns.

The entire sequence of events is a fallout of Thursday's attack in which at least 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured. It has been termed the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in

Minerva claims it couldn't have travelled to Srinagar after its foreign players were specifically told by their respective embassies to avoid the J&K capital.

The club has refused to offer a forfeiture and has moved the after the AIFF refused to relocate their match.

"We have filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking relief so that we are not forced to play in Srinagar at this volatile time," FC owner told

"Even today there was a 12-hour encounter where four Armymen have been martyred. And they are saying 'come and play here'. Unless the court intervenes, we are not expecting natural justice."



Interestingly, the AIFF has also not declared the match a forfeiture till now. According to the guidelines, in the event of a forfeiture, full points are awarded to the team turning up for the game.

After the February 14 attack, also wrote to the AIFF asking for a change in venue.

"We have sent a letter to AIFF and we are awaiting the revert. Let them reply and then we will decide the next course of action," said.

"AIFF has to let us know when and where the match is going to be held. Once they let us know, we will decide our stance," he added.

though said security was not an issue as the local authorities assured them of all the necessary arrangements.

"The local security authorities in Srinagar have given a go-ahead to hold the match. The AlFF has assured of all the necessary arrangements for players and officials by the local authority," Dhar said.

He added that the "whole security arrangement of the players from the airport to the team hotel and from travelling from the hotel to the ground and return, everything was taken care of."



While are not in contention, East Bengal and Real are both title contenders this season, and it remains to be seen what the AIFF does in the matter.

Real co-founders and expressed disappointment that Monday's match did not take place.

"It's very unfortunate that the match could not take place today at TRC, we had made all the necessary arrangements for the visiting team and had got the local authorities supporting us. Despite apprehensions, a lot of locals turned up for the match," the duo said in a joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)