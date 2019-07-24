Goa govt planning to launch water taxis in inland waterways

In a first, the BJP-led Goa government is planning to ply 'water taxis' in its inland waterways between Panaji and Old Goa, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said ferry boats operating on solar power would be introduced on different routes.

The announcement was made while tabling the performance budget of the River Navigation department (RND) for the financial year 2019-2020.

"Water Taxis will be introduced for Panaji to Old Goa route with the help of experts," stated the document.

Though details of the proposed service are not mentioned, the department stated it was considering to replace three old ferry boats with new ones and procure new and fast solar energy-operated hybrid ferry boats between Chorao and Panaji or Aldona and Panaji, both in North Goa.

The department also plans to upgrade existing ferry ramps and jetties and provide better facilities on all the ferry routes.

The RND has a fleet of 34 ferry boats which cater to different inland routes, connecting islands to the mainstream areas.

The performance budget document states that more stress was laid during the Financial Year 2018-19 on improving the existing ferry services.

The Central government's Sagarmala project has also funded reconstruction of nine jetties in Goa, stated the document.

The House was informed that a consultant has completed techno-feasibility study of these facilities and actual construction (of jetties) will start later this year.

The Sagarmala Programme is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping to promote port-led development in the country by exploiting India's 7,500 km long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways and its strategic location on key international maritime trade routes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)