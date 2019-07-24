Torrent Pharma shares jump nearly 9 pc

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals zoomed nearly 9 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 32.51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June 2019 quarter.

The shares jumped 8.45 per cent to close at Rs 1,592.70 on the BSE. Intra-day, the stock advanced 10.57 per cent to Rs 1,623.95.

On the NSE, shares rose by 8.66 per cent to close at Rs 1,595.

Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 32.51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 216 crore for June 2019 quarter, mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 163 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter stood at Rs 2,022 crore, compared with Rs 1,872 crore for the same period last year.

The firm's India business was up 9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 907 crore for the quarter. The US revenues at Rs 376 crore were up 13 per cent from the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)