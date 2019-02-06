Goa govt to set up Design Advisory Panel instead of Urban Arts

The government Wednesday said it would withdraw its decision to set up (UAC) and instead constitute (DAP) to help the state retain its unique architectural identity.

The had last month decided to constitute the UAC to advise it and the local governing bodies on preservation and maintenance of architectural heritage in the state.

However, during a panel discussion held recently, there were suggestions that setting up a UAC may not serve the purpose. Experts also suggested that forming a DAP would be a better idea, state Vijai Sardesai said.

"During the recent panel discussion organised by the of Architect, Chapter, there was a suggestion that may not take us to where we want to reach. It would be yet another regulatory mechanism, which will only make you come to another set of controls," he said.

"I also felt that if the commission is not going to take us where we want to reach, then we will have to review it," he added.

The met renowned architects like Edgar Ribeiro and at Porvorim on Wednesday. During their meeting, it was decided that instead of UAC, it should form DAP.

Sardesai said no politician, including he himself, will be a part of the DAP and it would comprise "only professionals and government servants".

"The basic function of the DAP would be to look after the architectural aesthetics. The will have to approach the DAP and put up his case (before it) and explain why his project should be approved...We will have one DAP each for North and South Goa," Sardesai said.

