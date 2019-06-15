Goa tourist taxi operators to protest against app-service

-
Over 30,000 tourist taxi operators will protest here next week against the Goa Tourism Development Corporation's app-based service 'Goa Miles', Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said Saturday.
Taxi drivers have been opposing Goa Miles and several operators of the app-service have been attacked by the former recently, leading to chief minister Pramod Sawant issuing a warning against such incidents.
"Over 30,000 tourist taxi operators will hold a silent protest in Panaji next week. The app-service is being run by a private company. The state government is supporting a private firm at the cost of traditional taxi operators," Lourenco claimed.
