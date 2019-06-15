Goa tourist taxi operators to protest against app-service

Over 30,000 tourist taxi operators will protest here next week against the Tourism Development Corporation's app-based service ' Miles', MLA said Saturday.

Taxi drivers have been opposing Miles and several operators of the app-service have been attacked by the former recently, leading to issuing a warning against such incidents.

"Over 30,000 will hold a silent protest in Panaji next week. The app-service is being run by a private company. The is supporting a private firm at the cost of traditional taxi operators," Lourenco claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)