JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Holitech inaugurates first component manufacturing plant in India

Rajasthan BJP's Working Committee meeting on Sunday
Business Standard

Goa tourist taxi operators to protest against app-service

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Over 30,000 tourist taxi operators will protest here next week against the Goa Tourism Development Corporation's app-based service 'Goa Miles', Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said Saturday.

Taxi drivers have been opposing Goa Miles and several operators of the app-service have been attacked by the former recently, leading to chief minister Pramod Sawant issuing a warning against such incidents.

"Over 30,000 tourist taxi operators will hold a silent protest in Panaji next week. The app-service is being run by a private company. The state government is supporting a private firm at the cost of traditional taxi operators," Lourenco claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU