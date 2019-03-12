GoDaddy partners with ICC as official sponsor for Cricket World Cup 2019

Website hosting company Tuesday announced its partnership with International Council (ICC) as official sponsor for the upcoming men's

"We have been engaged in branding exercise with events. This time we are engaging with ICC for men's 2019 which is expected to reach out to around 700 million people in and 1.5 billion people globally," MD and said while announcing the deal.

The 2019 will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14.

Under the partnership, will get visibility on ground, perimeter of the boundary, side screen, placards during the matches, it said.

"We will run various campaigns starting April, like people going online with GoDaddy may get opportunity to watch World Cup match. We have Dhoni as our brand We will be coming up with new campaigns featuring him during the tournament," Arora said.

He, however, declined to reveal financial details of the deal.

