Kashmir tarde bodies terms NIA summons to Mirwaiz 'interference in religious affairs'

Various business and trade bodies in Tuesday flayed the NIA summons to Farooq saying it is a direct interference in our religious affairs.

They hit out at the government terming the NIA move as "brazen attempts at politicization of the situation in

Addressing a joint press conference of various trade and business organizations at Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) head office here, said there was repeated harassment of leaders, institutions and organisations in Kashmir.

"Socio-religious institutions are a part of our history and culture. Their role in upliftment of the poor, supporting orphans and imparting education and Islamic values to a majority of the population is unparalleled," he said.

"Any attempt to weaken these institutions and their leaders by making motivated accusations is being seen as an direct interference in our religious affairs, he added.

Mir said under the present abnormal conditions in the state, the government should act more cordially to avoid harassment to Kashmiris.

"It also must be noted that is the of the state. Besides being of J-K, his family is connected for centuries with the people of Kashmir.

"They have remained their torch bearers providing platform for imparting education, inculcating spiritual and moral values besides Not only do the Muslims of Kashmir, but even the Kashmiri Pandits and Sikhs have high esteem towards this dynasty since centuries, he said.

The said the business community of Kashmir unitedly condemns the brazen attempts at politicization of the situation in Kashmir.

Throughout the country, our community is being targeted economically and socially. There are cases of murderous assaults. A section of the are being used to tarnish our image. A number of innocent people and leaders have been jailed and are being intimidated. The Valley appears to be under siege. Our socio-religious institutions are being interfered with, he said.

Mir said there seems to be a concerted attempt to cause disruptions and provoke the peace loving population.

The Government should take immediate corrective measures for defusing the situation, he said.

