Godrej Professional aims 25 pc market in 3 yrs

Godrej Professional, the first hair professional brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) is targeting 25 per cent of the highly competitive Rs 1,200 crore hair professional market in the next three years, company sources said.

The professional range was introduced two years ago and is meant for only use in salons.

Godrej is already into hair colour business as a direct consunmer product and does around Rs 800 crore a year, the sources said.

"Hair professional market is highly competitive with active eight-ten brands and valued at Rs 1,200 crore. Godrej will play around value for money segment in the professional range and will garner 25 per cent of the market in 3 years," Godrej Professional associate vice-president Ketan Takalkar said.

He said the company has tapped 5800 salons so far and will increase the figure to 10,000 in a year. In the next five years the target is to ramp it up to 50,000 covering 500 cities with population of one lakh and above.

Of these 50 per cent of salons will be in the tier I cities and rest in others, Takalkar added.

