Gogoi, Sirimalla get top billings in Ramesh Desai Tennis

Udit Gogoi of Assam and Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana have got the pride of place in the singles draw at the MSLTA 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI All India National Under-16 Tennis Tournament commencing here on Monday.
Haryana's Chirag Duhan, India number five, follows number four Gogoi as the second seed followed by Madhya Pradesh's Denim Y1adav (6th-ranked) and Punjab's Dhruv Tangri (number 7) who are seeded third and fourth respectively in the boys' singles.
India number five Renee Singh is seeded second behind national girls' number one Sanjana while Maharashtra's Rutuja Chaphalkar (8th-ranked) and Telangana's Veda Raju Prapurna (9th-ranked) are the third and fourth seeds respectively, a media release said.
The boys' and girls' singles events will be 64-player draw, while the doubles events for both boys and girls will be a direct 16-pair draw.
Seedings:
Girls' singles: 1. Sanjana Sirimalla (TS); 2. Renee Singh (RJ), 3. Rutuja Chaphalkar (MH), 4. Veda Raju Prapurna (TS), 5. Radhika Mahajan (MH), 6. Sairajesh Bhoyar (MH), 7. Renne Singla (HR), 8. Pari Singh (HR)
Boys' singles: 1. Udit Gogoi (AS), 2 Chirag Duhan (HR), 3. Denim Yadav (MP), 4. Dhruv Tangri (PB), 5. Krishna Hooda (HR), 6. Arjun Kundu (GJ), 7. Aayush Bhat (KA), 8. Heerak Vora (GJ).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU