Gogoi, Sirimalla get top billings in Ramesh Desai Tennis

Udit of and Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana have got the pride of place in the singles draw at the MSLTA 13th Ramesh Desai Memorial CCI All National Under-16 Tennis Tournament commencing here on Monday.

Haryana's Chirag Duhan, number five, follows number four as the second seed followed by Madhya Pradesh's Denim Y1adav (6th-ranked) and Punjab's Dhruv Tangri (number 7) who are seeded third and fourth respectively in the boys' singles.

number five is seeded second behind national girls' number one Sanjana while Maharashtra's Rutuja Chaphalkar (8th-ranked) and Telangana's Veda Raju Prapurna (9th-ranked) are the third and fourth seeds respectively, a said.

The boys' and girls' singles events will be 64-player draw, while the doubles events for both boys and girls will be a direct 16-pair draw.

Seedings:



Girls' singles: 1. Sanjana Sirimalla (TS); 2. Renee Singh (RJ), 3. Rutuja Chaphalkar (MH), 4. Veda Raju Prapurna (TS), 5. (MH), 6. Sairajesh Bhoyar (MH), 7. Renne Singla (HR), 8. (HR)



Boys' singles: 1. Udit (AS), 2 Chirag Duhan (HR), 3. (MP), 4. Dhruv Tangri (PB), 5. Krishna Hooda (HR), 6. (GJ), 7. Aayush Bhat (KA), 8. Heerak Vora (GJ).

