Huawei will not bow to US pressure: Founder

Chinese is ready to deal with Washington's crackdown and will reduce its reliance on US components, its founder told Japanese media.

effectively barred from the US market on Wednesday and added it to a list which would restrict US sales to the firm amid an escalating trade war with

"We have already been preparing for this," founder and told a group of Japanese journalists Saturday in his first interview since Trump's move.

Ren said Huawei would continue to develop its own components to reduce its dependence on outside suppliers.

Huawei is a rapidly expanding but remains dependent on foreign suppliers.

It buys about USD 67 billion worth of components each year, including about USD 11 billion from US suppliers, according to

The usually elusive Ren, 74, has come out of the shadows in recent months in the face of increasing pressure on his company.

background and Huawei's opaque culture have fuelled suspicions in some countries that the firm has links with the and

Huawei is also the target of an intense campaign by Washington, which has been trying to persuade allies not to allow a role in building next-generation

agencies are already banned from buying equipment from Huawei. "We have not done anything which violates the law," Ren said, adding the US measures would have a limited impact.

"It is expected that Huawei's growth may slow, but only slightly," he said, according The Nikkei.

A former army technician, Ren founded Huawei in 1987 with only USD 5,000, according to company lore.

Huawei now claims to have nearly 190,000 employees, operates in 170 countries, and reported revenue of more than USD 100 billion in 2018.

Ren said his company would not yield to pressure from

"We will not change our management at the request of the US or accept monitoring, as has done," he said, as quoted by The Nikkei, referring to fellow Chinese telecoms giant which was also targeted by

came close to collapse last year after US firms were banned from selling it vital components over its continued dealings with and

Trump later reversed the decision and in return ZTE had to pay a USD 1 billion fine and accept monitoring by the

