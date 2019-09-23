Gold futures spurt on positive domestic cues

Gold prices rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 37,805 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 108, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 37,805 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,274 lots.

Gold for December delivery also traded higher by Rs 52, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 38,524 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 703 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built by the participants, taking positive cues from global markets.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.55 per cent to USD 1,523.50 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)