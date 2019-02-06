Gold in compound form seized from 9 air passengers

Atempts by nine passengers to smuggle gold in compound form by hiding it in their rectum in capsules were foiled by the customs personnel at the airport and the contraband totally weighing 7.2 kg seized, a senior said Wednesday.

The officials of the Air Intelligence unit seized 7.32 kg of gold in compound form from the passengers who had arrived from by different flights on Monday and Tuesday, said in a release.

The gold in compound form, which is a complex mixture of the with chemicals, was recovered after a procedure at a hospital where the passengers were taken.

The expected quantity of gold after segregation would be more than 5 kgs, Kumar said adding a of the passengers led to the seizures.

The passengers attempted to smuggle the gold by putting the compound into small capsules and inserting them in their rectum, the said.

Some of them have been arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)