36 countries to take part in BGBS: Mamata

Over 36 countries would be participating in the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which gets underway from tomorrow, said Wednesday.

Banerjee will be meeting heads of different provinces of these countries as well as their over dinner on Wednesday evening.

"Prominent industrialists from the country will be attending tomorrow's business summit. You will see who is coming at the programme," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said will lead a clutch of industrialists to the event including of JSW Group and others.

Asked about the focus of the state government's showpiece event, Banerjee said, "Every sector will be under focus. See how many MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) get signed".

Of the 10 lakh investment proposals received during last year's summit, over 50 per cent have already been implemented which is a record among all other business meets in the country, she said.

Banerjee said Union Commerce & has sent a video which will be shown at the summit.

She said the has already sent out invites to Union ministers but it is "up to them to decide" to accept it or not.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)