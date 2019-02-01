Gold up by Rs 250 to Rs 34,250/10 gm on positive global cues

prices Friday climbed Rs 250 to Rs 34,250 per 10 gram at the market here tracking positive global cues, according to All

Silver, however, declined by Rs 50 to Rs 41,300 per kg on subdued demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the rise in the prices to maintaining status quo with the interest rates.

The Federal Reserve left the key US lending rate unchanged Wednesday, and said it would be "patient" about making any further changes.

However, lacklustre demand from local jewellers capped the hike in price of precious metal, they added.

Globally, traded at USD 1,317.66 an ounce and silver stood at USD 15.88 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities advanced by Rs 250 each to Rs 34,250 and Rs 34,100 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold too witnessed an increase of Rs 100 to touch Rs 26,000 per piece of eight gram.

Silver ready slipped by Rs 50 to Rs 41,300 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined by 165 to Rs 40,225 per kg.

On the other side, silver coins continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)