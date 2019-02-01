"How is the Josh" from Uri debuts in Parliament

movie 'Uri' and its catchy dialogue "How is the Josh" made its way to Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's budget speech Friday.

During the presentation, Goyal said he watched the movie and liked it very much.

The movie "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by the on terror launch pads across the border after the attack on an Army camp in Uri in

"It was fun watching Uri. There was a lot of josh (energy) in the movie (Uri movie mein jo maza aaya. tha)," he said.

This prompted many members, including Ravi Shankar Prasad to deliver the movie's dialogue "How is the josh".

Goyal used the word 'josh' twice in the budget.

Several and ministers have watched the movie.

has also referred to the film's dialogue in his public speeches in recent days.

