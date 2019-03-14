JUST IN
SC appoints PS Narasimha as mediator to resolve disputes of admin in BCCI
No one can produce Rafale deal documents without permission: Govt in SC

The hearing is currently underway before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India

The Centre Thursday claimed privilege over documents pertaining to Rafale fighter jet deal and told the Supreme Court that no one can produce them in the court without the permission of the department concerned.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, referred to section 123 of the Evidence Act and provisions of RTI Act to buttress his claim.

The hearing is currently underway before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

