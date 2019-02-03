Govt committed to facilitate return of Kashmiri Pandits to valley: PM

Sunday said his government was committed to facilitate the return of to their homes in the valley with full honour and safely.

He was speaking while laying the foundation stone for transit accommodation for migrants at Ganderbal and Bandipora.

"Kashmiriyat demands that those who had to flee due to the violence here, leaving behind their houses, land and memories of their ancestors, they should be settled here with full honour," said.

He said the has already started construction of transit accommodation for migrant at Vessu in south and district under the Prime Minister's Development package (PMDP) announced for the state in 2015.

"After the completing the construction of nearly 700 flats, the migrant families will get a new roof. It will be the government's endeavour that anyone who wants to return here, they will be brought here with full security and honour," he added.

The said the government was also duty bound to provide employment avenues for those who wish to return.

"Under the PMDP, the has sanctioned 3,000 posts in this regard. I have confidence that these recruitments will take place soon," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)