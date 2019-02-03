2 youngsters arrested for post linking YSRC chief's sister with actor

Two youngsters have been arrested in connection with reportedly posting objectionable content linking party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister Y S Sharmila with a popular Tollywood on social media, police said Sunday.

On January 14, Sharmila, in a complaint filed with Anjani Kumar, sought action against those responsible for posting objectionable material against her.

The had alleged that the was behind spreading such rumours.

A case under the IT Act and IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) was registered against unknown persons, police said.

During the course of investigation, an student from Guntur was arrested on Saturday and another youth from Mancherial district (of Telangana) was arrested Sunday, of Police (Cyber Crimes)



K C S told

The said they suspect the role of more people and may make further arrests in this connection.

Somebody posted videos linking Sharmila with the online and the two youths, who are not connected, posted obscene comments.

The duo was tracked based on the IP address, police said.

Terming the incident as "character assassination", Jagan Reddy's sister alleged the TDP was spreading rumours against her.

"I have natural reasons to accuse the that they are behind this mud-slinging," Sharmila maintained.

However, condemning Sharmila's allegations, said the TDP has nothing to do with the posts and that the party will condemn such derogatory posts not only against Sharmila, but any woman.

