Govt committed to welfare of farmers, poor: Gehlot

on Friday said the was committed to the development of farmers and the poor.

On the day, Gehlot distributed farm loan waiver certificates in Sanchore town of Jalore district.

"It is our responsibility to serve the poorer section of society. The has taken various important decisions for public welfare and has fulfilled the promises it made," Gehlot said.

The directed the officers to work for public welfare with a positive outlook.

He said the government had decided to waive loans of upto 2 lakh. "The previous government had given only Rs 2,000 crore to cooperative institutions instead of Rs 8,000 crore. The government will have to bear the burden of Rs 6,000 crore, but yet the government decided to waive loans," Gehlot said.

Deputy Sachin Pilot, in a statement, said the BJP protest against farm loan waiver reflects frustration. He said the had promised to waive farmers' loans and has started camps from February 7 to distribute loan waiver certificates.

said the government has waived loans of 68,562 farmers.

