Tight security for Prime Minister Modi's February 10 visit

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

; Over 2,500 police personnel will provide tight security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Perumanallur in Tirupur district, some 55 km from here on February 10.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded ESIC Hospital and other welfare schemes.

Two platforms are being erected, one for a state government function and another to address party workers from Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal and Nilgiris districts, police said.

Work was also in progress to construct a helipad, they said.

Checks are also being conducted at lodges in and around Tirupur to flush out any 'anti-socials,' police said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 21:25 IST

