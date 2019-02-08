Tight security for Prime Minister Modi's February 10 visit

; Over 2,500 police personnel will provide tight security during Narendra Modi's visit to in district, some 55 km from here on February 10.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded and other welfare schemes.

Two platforms are being erected, one for a state government function and another to address party workers from Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal and Nilgiris districts, police said.

Work was also in progress to construct a helipad, they said.

Checks are also being conducted at lodges in and around to flush out any 'anti-socials,' police said.

