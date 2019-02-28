Govt employee arrested in Andhra

A 30-year-old government employee, who allegedly impregnated a minor girl, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh's district on Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light on Thursday when doctors at Machilipatnam government hospital confirmed the pregnancy during a preliminary medical examination, a said.

The Class IX student had recently complained of stomach pain, after which her mother brought her to the hospital on Thursday, said A Durga Prasad.

Her mother lodged a complaint against the accused, T L K Swamy.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on. The accused was arrested and he is working in the Fisheries Department, the police added.

