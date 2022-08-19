Govt holds names of 2 advocates recommended for elevation as HC judges

-
The government has held back names of two advocates recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, sources said.
In July, the SC Collegium had recommended names of 13 advocates for elevation as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Acting on the recommendation, the government had notified the appointment of 11 advocates as judges on August 14.
However, it decided to hold back the names of H S Brar and Kuldeep Tiwari.
Citing certain old allegations against one and lack of experience and less age of the other, sources aware of the process to appoint members of the higher judiciary said, their names have been held back by the law ministry.
A candidate must be between 45 and 55 years of age for being considered a judge of the high court.
The government will take a "considered view" on the two names at an "appropriate time", the sources said.
They also pointed out that the government has a right to seek reconsideration from the SC Collegium for its recommendations.
