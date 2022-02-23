TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America

IT major (TCS) has made changes to its leadership roles in North America. As part of the changes, Suresh Muthuswami has been elevated to the role of chairman, North America, said sources in the know.

The reason for the changes in the North American region, the largest in terms of revenue for TCS, is because Surya Kant, who has been at the helm of North America for the past 16 years is stepping down by the end of the fiscal year. For the financial year 2021, US contribution to the company revenue was 49.7 per cent.

Surya Kant has been responsible for growing TCS’ revenue from North America from $1 billion to $12.5 billion over the last 16 years. He was also instrumental in establishing TCS’ presence in Japan in 1987. He has spent close to 43 years with the company.

"Surya Kant (Sury) has been an integral part of TCS for the last four decades as a leader in many geographies and currently services as Chairman, TCS North America. Having spent over 43 years in TCS, he will be retiring at the end of this financial year. Suresh Muthuswami will take over as Chairman, TCS North America from 1st April 2022, Amit Bajaj will assume the role of President, TCS North America, and R Vivekanand will head the BFSI platforms business. We would like to thank Sury for his tremendous contributions to building TCS and wishing him the very best in whatever he does. While he is leaving his role at TCS, he will have a special place in TCS forever. We would also like to wish Suresh, Amit & Vivek the very best in their new roles," said the company in a statement.

Muthuswami, who takes over from Surya Kant, has been heading the BFSI platform business. Prior to this, he was leading the insurance and healthcare industry verticals and developed client relationships in regions like India, UK and South Africa. In his new role, Muthuswami will oversee governance of all corporate functions and corporate affairs in the North America region and will report to Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS.

As part of the rejig, Amit Bajaj will be taking over the role of president, TCS North America. Bajaj will be responsible for sales and marketing. He has been with the company for 24 years and has been in various leadership roles in European geography.

R Vivekanand who is at present co-head TCS financial solutions (FS) will head BFSI platforms business. With this appointment the BFSI platform business and insurance product business of TCS FS will be merged into one unit called TCS Life and Pension and Retirement services globally and will report to N G Subramaniam, COO, TCS.