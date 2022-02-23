TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America

-
ALSO READ
Diversify your retirement corpus across products to get a tidy sum at 60
Don't delay retirement planning; estimate corpus as first step: Experts
Surya Roshni soars 28% in 2-days, hits new high on FPI stake purchase
10Club co-founder Bhavna Suresh on scaling digitally native businesses
TCS plunges 7% on lower-than-expected September quarter result
-
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has made changes to its leadership roles in North America. As part of the changes, Suresh Muthuswami has been elevated to the role of chairman, North America, said sources in the know.
The reason for the changes in the North American region, the largest in terms of revenue for TCS, is because Surya Kant, who has been at the helm of North America for the past 16 years is stepping down by the end of the fiscal year. For the financial year 2021, US contribution to the company revenue was 49.7 per cent.
Surya Kant has been responsible for growing TCS’ revenue from North America from $1 billion to $12.5 billion over the last 16 years. He was also instrumental in establishing TCS’ presence in Japan in 1987. He has spent close to 43 years with the company.
"Surya Kant (Sury) has been an integral part of TCS for the last four decades as a leader in many geographies and currently services as Chairman, TCS North America. Having spent over 43 years in TCS, he will be retiring at the end of this financial year. Suresh Muthuswami will take over as Chairman, TCS North America from 1st April 2022, Amit Bajaj will assume the role of President, TCS North America, and R Vivekanand will head the BFSI platforms business. We would like to thank Sury for his tremendous contributions to building TCS and wishing him the very best in whatever he does. While he is leaving his role at TCS, he will have a special place in TCS forever. We would also like to wish Suresh, Amit & Vivek the very best in their new roles," said the company in a statement.
Muthuswami, who takes over from Surya Kant, has been heading the BFSI platform business. Prior to this, he was leading the insurance and healthcare industry verticals and developed client relationships in regions like India, UK and South Africa. In his new role, Muthuswami will oversee governance of all corporate functions and corporate affairs in the North America region and will report to Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS.
As part of the rejig, Amit Bajaj will be taking over the role of president, TCS North America. Bajaj will be responsible for sales and marketing. He has been with the company for 24 years and has been in various leadership roles in European geography.
R Vivekanand who is at present co-head TCS financial solutions (FS) will head BFSI platforms business. With this appointment the BFSI platform business and insurance product business of TCS FS will be merged into one unit called TCS Life and Pension and Retirement services globally and will report to N G Subramaniam, COO, TCS.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU