Centre keeping farmers interests in mind; news laws to double income: UP CM

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh moving towards self-reliance in power sector: Adityanath
UP CM directs senior officials to start recruitment drives in 3 months
Oppn parties nurtured mafia elements during their 15-year rule in UP: Yogi
Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, says UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launches new coronavirus application
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured farmers of safeguarding their interests and claimed that the Centre's agriculture laws have been implemented in order to double their income.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made policies keeping the interest of farmers in mind and the new laws have been brought to double their income while ensuring that it continues to rise, the Chief minister said in a meeting with a delegation of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh, who met him at his official residence in the state capital here.
According to an official spokesman, the Chief minister said farmers were the priority of the state government and it is continuously making serious efforts for their prosperity.
Stressing that the benefit of the new farm laws implemented by the central government would benefit the farmers, he said the state government is seriously implementing the schemes connected with the interest of farmers because of which UP performed exceptionally well by bagging the top position in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.
The members of the delegation said the farm laws passed by the central government were in favour of the farmers and an effort to to make them strong and since these legislations would help the small and marginal farmers the most, they are supporting them, the release said.
They also said the state government was earnestly working in farmers' interest but some people were trying to mislead them in the name of a farmers' agitation which has hindered the movement of traffic posing difficulty before the people.
They also stressed that all problems can be resolved through dialogue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU