Abandoned vehicle near Ambani's house: Hiren's family accepts body

Nearly 18 hours after the autopsy on businessman Mansukh Hiren - whose body was fished out of the Thane Creek marshes - his distraught family accepted his mortal remains for the last rites, here on Saturday evening.

Close relatives, including his brother, went to a hospital in Kalwe, completed the relevent formalities and took charge of Hiren's body.

However, the autopsy report comprising the findings and opinion of the four-member medical team, has been kept in 'reserve' while his viscera has been preserved for a forensic analysis, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), Avinash Ambure.

Ambure added that the post-mortem report has been "shared with the family members", but he declined to elaborate on what grounds further investigations are on.

Hiren shot into prominence after his stolen SUV Scorpio with 20 gelatin sticks and a purported typewritten threat note was found outside Antilia - the residence of industrialist and Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, on February 25.

Exactly 10 days later on March 5, as the probe continued into the matter, Hiren's body was removed from the Thane Creek wetlands, creating a sensation in the political circles.

After the case was handed over to the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) late on Friday, the Thane Police and SRPF deployed tight security outside Hirens' residence in anticipation of crowds which could attend his funeral.

As per the available indications, the family members, including wife Vimala, have rejected the 'suicide by drowning' theory, pointing out that Hiren was an excellent swimmer, while others have questioned why his mouth was gagged with a handkerchief, pointing to the possibility of an unnatural death.

In an important development, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Director-General of Police Hemant Nagrale and other officials were closeted in a meeting late on Saturday evening, ostensibly to discuss the Hiren issue, review the probe by ATS and related matters. The officials have remained tightlipped though.

Amid a political row that erupted between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Opposition BJP, speculation is rife that the Investigation Agency (NIA) may enter the picture soon.

--IANS

qn/arm